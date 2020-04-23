TTC bus drivers say more employees tested positive for coronavirus at Queensway garage

TTC union has called for mass testing at the Queensway garage after four employees tested positive for the virus

Employees told 680 NEWS they want to entire facility shut down to be cleaned

At least six people have tested positive at the facility since the start of the outbreak

TTC bus drivers say more employees have tested positive for coronavirus at the Queenway garage and they want something done about it.

At least six people have tested positive at the facility since the start of the outbreak.

Employees told 680 NEWS they want to entire facility shut down to be cleaned.

Last week, the TTC union called for mass testing at the Queensway garage after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The union also wanted every worker to self-isolate with full pay for the next 14 days or until their have tested negative along with a deep cleaning of the Queensway facilities.

That call came just days after 38 TTC bus drivers walked off the job over COVID-19 safety concerns.

In response, the TTC said it would be distributing masks and other protective equipment to drivers.

“These masks are being distributed to bus divisions now and are intended as an interim measure while we manufacture and distribute reusable cloth masks over the next two to three weeks,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said on Saturday.

“This weekend, bus operators will receive two masks each to start along with their gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.”

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus