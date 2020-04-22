Loading articles...

WestJet will lay off 3,000 more employees

The tail of a WestJet plane is seen dwarfing the Calgary skyline THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary-based airline says by early May another 3,000 employees will be let go. Last week, it laid off 1,700 pilots and in March announced it was cutting nearly 7,000 employees, all due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

More to come

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 57 minutes ago
CLEAR: Queen reopened from Bay to James. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:39 PM
Thursday forecast in #Toronto is going to be another cool one. A few sunny breaks possible for the east end and it'…
Latest Weather
Read more