Toronto sleeping in later during pandemic, electricity stats reveal

The many self isolating at home in Toronto are enjoying later sleep.

Toronto Hydro tells 680 NEWS that electricity consumption is now peaking later in the morning with a gradual increase towards its peak, meaning coffee machines and toasters are going on later then they used to.

This is inline with other cities around the world. In Germany, electricity demand used to begin to rise between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Now it’s between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Toronto is also seeing energy consumption spread out more in the evenings hours, compared to what would have previously been a peak after work.

Overall, Toronto is using less lower during the COVID-19 outbreak. Toronto Hydro says that compared to this time last year, it’s seen a reduction in overall power consumption, however it points out that several factors, including temperature, affect consumption levels.

There have been notable electricity changes elsewhere in the world, such as a drop off in power usage in the UK between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

In the United States there are indications people are staying up later.. According to Bloomberg News, electricity demand in the U.S. now doesn’t start to fall until between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m — about an hour later than usual.