Reopening economy too soon will cost lives, precious time, N.Y. governor warns
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 22, 2020 12:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 22, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT
IN this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. Cuomo is pushing back against what he calls "political pressure" on the United States to restart its paralyzed economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo, File
WASHINGTON — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing back against what he calls “political pressure” in the United States to restart its paralyzed economy.
Cuomo, whose state has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., is warning that “stupid” behaviour would cause setbacks and ultimately cost lives.
Elsewhere, however, some states including Georgia and Tennessee are preparing to throw open their doors in the next few days.
Protesters are also agitating for an end to the lockdown, descending today on the state capitol in Virginia — many of them remaining in their cars to take part in a slow procession through downtown Richmond — to urge Gov. Ralph Northam to allow businesses to reopen.
Canada, too, is now facing the possibility of a segmented re-awakening from the pandemic.
Prince Edward Island, where the COVID-19 caseload is low, is aiming to start lifting restrictions on outdoor activities and elective surgeries late next week, with an eye towards reopening businesses in mid-May.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020.