Loading articles...

RCMP says Nova Scotia shooter acted alone

Last Updated Apr 22, 2020 at 4:15 pm EDT

A person leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial dedicated to Constable Heidi Stevenson at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on April 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith

The RCMP say they have confirmed that the shooter behind a weekend rampage in Nova Scotia that left 22 victims dead acted alone.

Chief Supt. Chris Leather told a briefing today that investigators are still trying to determine whether anyone assisted the gunman leading up to the incident.

More to come

Watch the RCMP’s full update below

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB DVP north of Bayview/Bloor. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:45 AM
Radar up to 4:39am April 22. Still some lake effect flurries around but that activity will settle down. Overall lot…
Latest Weather
Read more