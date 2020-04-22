Police investigating slaying, dismemberment search landfill

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This April 17, 2020 photo provided by Clay County (Minn.) Jail, shows Ethan Broad. Broad, a western Minnesota man, killed a missing 19-year-old woman, dismembered her in his garage and disposed of the body parts in dumpsters outside his apartment, prosecutors alleged Monday April 20, 2020. (Clay County Jail via AP)
HAWLEY, Minn. — Law enforcement officers investigating the killing and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman have been searching a landfill in western Minnesota, police said Wednesday.
Ethan Broad, 27, was charged this week in Clay County with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in the death of Dystynee Avery.
Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson said officers have been searching the landfill for three days, but he declined to say what they hope to find. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are also involved in the search.
According to the criminal complaint, Broad confessed to killing and dismembering Avery, but he said it was an act of self-defence. The complaint says he cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment in south Moorhead.