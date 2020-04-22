Parole Board to allow victims to participate in hearings by telephone

The Parole Board of Canada has announced they will be allowing victim statements during parole hearings over the phone.

A statement from the Parole Board said “they remained committed to ensuring victims’ voices are heard during this unprecedented situation.”

They have implemented technological enhancement that will victims to participate in hearings via telephone, both listening and presenting their statements to Board members.

The board had been met with criticism for not providing an alternative when observers were banned from attending hearings ahead of one for Marco Muzzo, a convicted drunk driver who killed four people in Vaughan in 2015.

Jennifer Neville-Lake, the mother of three of the young victims and daughter of the fourth, was expecting to be able to read her victim impact statement at his parole hearing, but observers were banned due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Video-conferencing is also not allowed because according to the Parole Board, “information discussed at PBC hearings is confidential in nature and requires a secure video conference connection to ensure the protection of sensitive information.”

Neville-Lake issued a plea on Twitter on April 10 asking to be able to participate via teleconference.

Shortly after the Parole Board’s statement was released, she tweeted thanking people for their support, adding “When we work together, we are stronger … Victims’ rights matter.”

Muzzo had pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016. He was denied day and full parole at his first hearing in 2018.

His next hearing is scheduled to be held on April 28 at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, where he is being held as a minimum security offender.

A statement from the Parole Board says victims will be contacted with how to participate ahead of a scheduled hearing.