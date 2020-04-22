Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario confirms 510 new cases of coronavirus, lower growth rate in weeks
by The Canadian Press, News staff
Posted Apr 22, 2020 10:41 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 22, 2020 at 11:30 am EDT
Ontario is reporting 510 new cases of COVID-19 today and 37 more deaths.
That brings the total number of cases in the province to 12,245 _ a 4.3 per cent increase over Tuesday, which is the lowest growth rate in weeks.
The total also includes 659 deaths and 6,221 cases that have been resolved, which puts the percentage of those cases over 50 per cent for the first time.
While health officials have said community spread appears to be peaking, cases in long-term care continue to rise.
There have been at least 448 deaths in long-term care amid outbreaks at 127 facilities.
The province has issued new testing guidance to public health units, telling them to test all residents and staff in homes experiencing an outbreak. Previous guidance said to test only contacts of people confirmed positive within the facilities.
