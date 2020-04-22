Loading articles...

Man arrested for allegedly doing donuts in Yonge Dundas Square

Last Updated Apr 22, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police have charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a video that went viral in Yonge Dundas Square Wednesday night.

Officers say they responded to the incident around 10 p.m. after they were made aware that there was a vehicle performing stunts, causing clouds of smoke in the empty intersection.

Pedestrians were also seen attempting to film the vehicle and were “barely missed as it continued to spin.”

When officers arrived, the driver allegedly sped off but police were later able to identify the vehicle and charge the driver.

In a video shared on social media, a black mustang can be seen doing donuts around the intersection as several people stood around the vehicle.

Amidulla Baluch is facing five charges including careless driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and mischief endangering life.

He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

