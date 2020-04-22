Loading articles...

Kids’ health issues may go untreated for longer out of COVID-19 fears

Last Updated Apr 22, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Pediatricians across the country say far fewer parents are seeking emergency care for their children, likely over concerns about exposing their kids to COVID-19 in hospitals.

Some hospitals report that those who do come to emergency rooms are sicker and with more advanced symptoms than normal.

That suggests parents have waited longer to get help.

Dr. Kevin Chan with the Canadian Paediatric Society says he’s seen ER visits fall by two-thirds at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and those who arrive need far more care than usual.

That said, Edmonton pediatric emergency physician Dr. Bruce Wright says fear isn’t the only reason parents aren’t seeking care for their kids.

With school and sports cancelled, kids are also getting injured less and not catching seasonal colds and flu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

