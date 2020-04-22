Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Israel: Palestinian shot and killed after stabbing policeman
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 22, 2020 2:00 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 22, 2020 at 2:14 am EDT
JERUSALEM — A Palestinian attacker was shot and killed on Wednesday after he rammed his vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint and stabbed a police officer there, Israeli police said.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the attack took place near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and a sweep of the area found a pipe bomb at the scene. The Israeli policeman was moderately wounded, he said.
Such Palestinian attacks on Israeli police and military positions in the West Bank have been a frequent occurrence in recent years but have tapered off significantly in recent months, especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the region pushed many indoors.
