Loading articles...

Greece: 2 migrants hurt as shots fired into island camp

Last Updated Apr 22, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

ATHENS, Greece — Two asylum-seekers have been hospitalized with light injuries after gunshots were fired into Greece’s largest migrant camp on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, police said Wednesday.

The unknown assailant or assailants evaded arrest, while the two injured migrants were taken to the island’s hospital as a precaution, police said. No further detail was provided.

The incident occurred late Wednesday at the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp, which was designed to accommodate under 3,000 people and now contains more than 18,000.

Lesbos is a major arrival point for thousands of migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe. They reach the island from the nearby Turkish coast in small, usually unsafe boats provided by smuggling rings.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Collision SB 404 approaching Sheppard - centre and right lane blocked. #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
Thursday forecast in #Toronto is going to be another cool one. A few sunny breaks possible for the east end and it'…
Latest Weather
Read more