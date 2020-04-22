Employee at Forest Hill Loblaws tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Loblaws Forest Hill market has tested positive for COVID-19.

Some store employees found out about the positive test Tuesday night.

In a letter sent to all employees Wednesday, obtained by CityNews, Loblaws says the infected employee “recently tested positive on a presumptive test” and was last in the store, located at 396 St. Clair Avenue West, on April 20.

This comes just over a week after the same store was accidentally left open on Easter Sunday. A shopper called police when she realized there were no employees in the Loblaws, ultimately forcing many customers to abandon their groceries and leave. Some did get away with a few items.

In the letter, management detailed the steps it is taking following the positive test of an employee. Loblaws is “reaching out to the local public health authority to investigate the team member’s recent shifts and direct contacts” and has “instructed any potentially exposed team members to stay home and self-isolate.”

Loblaws also said it conducted a thorough deep-clean and sanitization of the store overnight, which has since re-opened.

Additionally, the store has notified customers who recently shopped at the Forest Hill location, out of an “abundance of caution.”

“We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you that we take your safety, and the safety of our team, very seriously,” reads a portion of the letter obtained by CityNews. “We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information.”

CityNews has also asked Loblaws if it plans to inform those customers who used Instacart or PC Express pick-up services, but has not yet received a response.