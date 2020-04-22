What coronavirus can teach us about being wrong

In today’s Big Story podcast, Dr. David Fisman has been at the forefront of the battle against infectious diseases, from SARS to the coronavirus. We asked him about this new virus in January, and he got it wrong. He was far from alone in that. The nature of discovering new diseases is making hypothesis based on what’s known, and then adjusting as new data becomes available.

But in a world where we are held to our predictions or told not to flip-flop our positions, that nuanced approach can be mistaken for failure. Today, Dr. Fisman joins us again to walk us through everything we’ve been wrong about since COVID-19 emerged, how new discoveries have informed our approach and what we could still be wrong about as we plan for the months to come.

GUEST: Dr. David Fisman, professor of epidemiology, Dalla Lana School of Public Health

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.