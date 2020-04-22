Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada-U.S. border cracks open to asylum-seekers under new closure arrangement
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 22, 2020 2:40 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 22, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a news conference Wednesday April 22, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The Canada-U.S. border has opened slightly to asylum seekers under the new framework unveiled this week extending the historic shutdown.
Those who have been crossing irregularly into Canada are still being turned back.
But the federal order laying out the terms of the new border arrangements says those who arrive at formal land border offices and meet certain criteria will be allowed in.
Canada first struck a deal with the U.S. in March to close the border to all non-essential traffic as part of global efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It banned nearly everyone entering from the U.S. from filing a refugee claim in Canada.
The arrangement had prompted immediate criticism that Canada was abandoning its international obligations to asylum-seekers and the new approach is being seen by some as more in line with those commitments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020.