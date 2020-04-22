Loading articles...

Annual inflation rate cooled in March to 0.9 per cent

OTTAWA – Statistics Canada reports the March inflation reading was up 0.9 per cent compared with a year ago, its smallest increase since May 2015.

The consumer price index reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.2 per cent in February.

Economists on average expected a reading of 1.2 per cent for March, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

