5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Last Updated Apr 22, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. TRUMP ORDERS NAVY TO DESTROY IRANIAN GUNBOATS: President Trump ordered the Navy to “shoot down and destroy” any Iranian gunboats found to be harassing U.S. ships. Earlier, Iran announced the launch of Iran’s first military satellite.

2. MICHELLE OBAMA’S STAR POWER COULD HELP BIDEN The former first lady is exceedingly popular with the Democratic Party faithful while also having some appeal with Republicans and independents.

3. WHO WANTS TO BUY THE METS Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez retain J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid to buy the Major League Baseball franchise.

4. WHAT IS UP FOR SALE The picturesque northern New Mexico birthplace of Mexican American civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and the site of one of the worst mining disasters in U.S. history is on the block.

5. DOG FOUND 4 MONTHS AFTER BEING STOLEN FROM SAN FRANCISCO A website and a big reward were created for Jackson, a 6-year-old mini Australian shepherd, before he was found at a Southern California animal shelter.

The Associated Press

