Toronto repurposing decommissioned TTC buses to use for emergency transport

The City of Toronto says it is repurposing decommissioned TTC buses to use for emergency transport.

Five TTC buses will be able to transport ambulatory and stretcher-bound patients, including those on ventilators.

Three vehicles have already be completed and are expected to be on the road soon while modifications on the other two are ongoing.

They will be driven by TTC drivers with three paramedics on board each bus and will be able to fit three stretcher-bound patients or eight to ten ambulatory patients.

A photo of a TTC bus that has been repurposed for emergency transport. TWITTER/@JohnTory

A release from the city says they will be used for a variety of reasons including inter-facility transfers or shelter for facility evacuations.

Mayor John Tory said in a statement he was very proud of the innovation and cooperation involved in this project.

“This project by the TTC and Paramedics, brought together at wartime speed, responds to an urgent need and will help the ill and vulnerable in Toronto immediately,” said Tory.