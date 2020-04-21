The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:33 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 551 new COVID-19 cases today, and 38 new deaths.

The new provincial total of 11,735 cases is a 4.9 per cent increase over Monday’s total, which is the lowest growth rate in weeks.

The total includes 622 deaths and 5,806 resolved cases — which is nearly half.

—

10:30 a.m.

A survey of nearly 1,300 British Columbia businesses reveals just over half of those already closed to due COVID-19 restrictions expect to reopen.

The BC Chamber of Commerce and several partners took part in the Mustel survey, which shows a further 38 per cent of businesses are unsure about reopening and eight per cent already know they won’t be back.

Of the small businesses still operating, the survey shows 43 per cent estimate they can only survive for a maximum of three more months under current restrictions.

More than half report revenues have plunged 75 per cent or more and almost eight in 10 are not confident they will be able to attract enough customers or revenue to stay alive when normal operations resume.

—

10:15 a.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic will keep court procedures in Ontario on hold for at least an extra three months.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice suspended regular operations on March 17 and either adjourned or suspended criminal and civil trials until June.

But the court has issued a new notice saying criminal and civil jury selections and trials will be paused until September at the earliest.

It says it will keep assessing the public health situation and plans to offer further direction next month.

