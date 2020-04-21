Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
More needs to be done to protect Ontario's must vulnerable from coronavirus: nurses association
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 21, 2020 5:56 am EDT
A person wearing protective equipment looks out of a window at the Herron seniors residence in Dorval, Montreal, on April 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario says new coronavirus modelling shows that the province must do more to help its most vulnerable.
Doris Grinspun says long-term care residents, the homeless and Indigenous communities need more protection in the fight against COVID-19.
She says the association also continues to call for increased access to personal protective equipment for workers in long-term care homes.
The spread of COVID-19 may be peaking in Ontario communities, but not in the province’s long-term care homes.
The government released new numbers on Monday showing cases in those settings continue to climb.
The province has recorded at least 127 outbreaks in congregate care settings as of Monday.
But public health officials say they expect new measures aimed at curbing the spread in such settings to start driving the numbers down in the coming weeks.
