Loading articles...

More needs to be done to protect Ontario's must vulnerable from coronavirus: nurses association

A person wearing protective equipment looks out of a window at the Herron seniors residence in Dorval, Montreal, on April 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario says new coronavirus modelling shows that the province must do more to help its most vulnerable.

Doris Grinspun says long-term care residents, the homeless and Indigenous communities need more protection in the fight against COVID-19.

She says the association also continues to call for increased access to personal protective equipment for workers in long-term care homes.

The spread of COVID-19 may be peaking in Ontario communities, but not in the province’s long-term care homes.

The government released new numbers on Monday showing cases in those settings continue to climb.

The province has recorded at least 127 outbreaks in congregate care settings as of Monday.

But public health officials say they expect new measures aimed at curbing the spread in such settings to start driving the numbers down in the coming weeks.

 

RELATED: Coronavirus and health

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Stalled vehicle #EB403 approaching 407 cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Wind gusts at 68km/hr right now (as of 6:20am April 21) at #Toronto YYZ. Gusty wind will be with us all day. Expect…
Latest Weather
Read more