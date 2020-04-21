Ontario confirms 551 new cases of coronavirus, 38 more deaths

Ontario confirms 551 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 4.9 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 11,735.

The updated numbers include 38 more deaths, bringing the total to 622.

Resolved cases jumped from 5,515 to 5,806.

More to come

