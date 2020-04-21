Loading articles...

Officials: Man angry about stimulus check set shed on fire

Last Updated Apr 21, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

MARKSVILLE, La. — Fire Marshals in Louisiana said a man set his mother’s shed on fire out of anger for not receiving a federal stimulus check amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Marvin Smith Jr., 51, got into a dispute with his mother over the federal payout before the arson happened Friday, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said in a news release.

Investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set inside the Hamburg shed. They arrested Smith after witnesses told them they saw him in the shed moments before the fire started. Witnesses also told investigators they saw Smith flee the scene after the fire.

He was booked into jail on an arson charge after Avoyelles Parish deputies found him armed with a knife. Smith has also been charged with other crimes by the parish’s Sheriffs office. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

The Associated Press

