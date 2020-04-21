Netflix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) _ Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $709.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $1.57.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.
The internet video service posted revenue of $5.77 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.7 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $6.05 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.52 billion.
Netflix shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $439.18, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFLX