Loading articles...

Missouri sues China over coronavirus pandemic

Last Updated Apr 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm EDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s attorney general on Tuesday sued the Chinese government over the coronavirus, claiming Chinese officials are to blame for the global pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri, alleges Chinese officials are “responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians.”

“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office said in a written statement. “They must be held accountable for their actions.”

Schmitt’s office is seeking unspecified damages for deaths in Missouri and the hit the virus has taken on the state’s economy.

The number of Missouri deaths statewide rose by 16 Tuesday to 215, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The number of cases rose by 156 to 5,963

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching the 400 express - right lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:48 AM
Strong NW winds behind last night's cold front = a Special Weather Statement. Another 8-10 hours of these gusts to…
Latest Weather
Read more