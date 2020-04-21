Inside a drive-through coronavirus assessment centre

As Ontario ramps up COVID-19 testing across the province, drive-through assessment centres have become a significant part of boosting those efforts.

The innovative makeshift facilities are being used across the world and there are now 15 of them in Ontario.

The William Osler Assessment Centre in the parking lot outside Etobicoke General Hospital is seeing hundreds of drivers a day, with cars lining up around the lot and beyond.

Donna Moore, the manager of the centre, says the facility is quick, efficient and safe — which is encouraging more patients to get tested.

“Patients don’t have to get out of their car. They can drive up, they can have an assessment and drive out,” she says.

Moore adds that it also helps alleviate people’s fears as many are hesitant to visit hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive-throughs also have the added benefit of reducing the volume of patients in emergency rooms and stemming the surge there.

Demand at the centre has grown exponentially — from just 40 cars a day when it first opened in March to almost 200 on Monday. The wait to be seen can be up to two hours on busy days, but Moore says on most days the wait is under a hour.

The medical professionals working at the drive-through include physicians, surgeons, nurses and other staff from various departments and different sites under the William Osler umbrella. They’ve had to adapt quickly to outdoor working conditions, staying warm under heat lamps and contending with wind, rain and various other environmental factors.

“I think the right word is surreal,” says anesthesiologist Darren Ezer, who can usually be found in an operating room. “But this is where the need is, this is where my help is required so this is where I’m going to be.”

Registered Practical Nurse Gagandeep Grewal admits that at first, she was hesitant to join the team at the drive-through centre. She usually works at a referral site with only other staff members and this role would see her facing the general public.

“But working here has been a really good experience. Today it’s cold, but the managers have all of us taken care of,” she says, adding that the process is streamlined and feels safe and efficient.

When people arrive at the testing centre, they go through the following steps:

Register with security

Drive up to the tent

Get assessed by a doctor or nurse

If approved for a swab test, a nurse will administer a nose swab

Receive an information sheet on how to get results

Drive away

Moore says medical staff maintain physical distancing when assessing people in their cars by speaking with them from the passenger’s side. In addition, they’re not in a confined space with potential patients, which makes them more comfortable.

“I have people asking ‘do you need anybody else?’ — I have other people who actually want to come and work here,” says Moore. “That means staff feel safe and comfortable working here, which is very important.”

The province is now conducting approximately 9,000 tests a day and drive-through centres are part of the 100 assessment centres set up across Ontario.

Close to 175,000 tests have been conducted in the province to date and the government says it wants to ramp up testing to 14,000 a day by the end of April.