Woman dies in Etobicoke house fire

An elderly woman has died in a two-alarm house fire in west Etobicoke Tuesday evening.

Fire said they responded for a report of a house fire at 371 Rathburn Road, near The East Mall, at around 8:11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames were seen coming from the basement of the house. It’s believed that is where the blaze started.

An elderly woman was rescued from the blaze by firefighters without vital signs, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported. Fire officials say there were only two occupants of the home, the woman who was injured and her husband.

Toronto EMS said they transported the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

The fire is out and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.