Hotels for homeless people could tackle two crises at once: advocates
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 21, 2020 1:39 pm EDT
OTTAWA — Housing and homelessness advocates across the country say the COVID-19 crisis has presented an opportunity to keep people housed long after the pandemic has ended.
People in crowded homeless shelters are at greater risk of contracting the novel coronavirus since there is little room to isolate from each other.
Cities across the country have opened recreation centres, exhibition halls and hotel rooms in order to provide space and treatment for those that need it.
But advocates say cities should consider following Toronto’s example, and use federal funds to buy up permanent spaces for self-isolation instead.
Kaite Burkholder Harris with the Alliance to End Homelessness Ottawa urged the city to buy hotels, which could also be used to house people once the pandemic is over.
She says it would make sense for cities to put money into permanent solutions instead of temporary ones, since the homelessness crisis will remain once the COVID-19 threat has passed.
