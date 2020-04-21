Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
GM shuts down Maven car share service in all markets including Toronto
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 21, 2020 3:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 21, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT
The Maven logo on a General Motors car-sharing service automobile is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., on April 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Paul Sancya
TORONTO — General Motors says it has permanently shut down its Maven car sharing service in all markets including Toronto after suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company said in an email to customers that it made the temporary closure permanent after critically looking at its business, the industry, and what’s going on with the pandemic.
Last year GM pulled the service from eight North American markets but kept Toronto running and said at the time it was looking to expand the service in Canada.
GM says the Maven assets will be transferred to GM’s Global Innovation organization as well as the larger enterprise.
Maven allowed customers to remotely rent vehicles parked around the city, similar to Car2Go, Communauto FLEX, and Enterprise CarShare.
Enterprise also suspended its program in March because of the pandemic, while Car2Go announced late last year that it was cutting all operations in North America.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2020.
The Canadian Press
