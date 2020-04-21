Loading articles...

Don't forget to dress the part: Parliament debates how to go virtual

Last Updated Apr 21, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

Liberal MP Anthony Rota speaks after being elected as the Speaker of the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The Speaker of the House of Commons says any virtual Parliament needs to stick to some basic principles, including making sure MPs get dressed for work.

The lighthearted bit of advice from Anthony Rota is part of guidance he is giving MPs who are studying how to transform the federal legislature into a virtual democratic institution.

Parliament has been largely adjourned since mid-March as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, but a motion passed Monday will see some regular virtual sittings established.

Rota told MPs on the procedure and House affairs committee the technology needed to ensure all MPs can participate will be the biggest challenge, given internet access is uneven across the country.

Protecting the rights of MPs to do their work is one of the principles he is urging members of the committee to uphold as they decide how to make the transition.

Others include ensuring the decorum and dignity of the proceedings — including a dress code — and that MPs can participate fully in either French or English.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching the 400 express - right lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:48 AM
Strong NW winds behind last night's cold front = a Special Weather Statement. Another 8-10 hours of these gusts to…
Latest Weather
Read more