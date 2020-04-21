Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The RCMP says a weekend shooting rampage in Nova Scotia has now claimed the lives of 23 victims.

Police continue to investigate murders committed at 16 crime scenes Saturday night and Sunday morning over a swath of northern and central Nova Scotia.

All the victims, except for one 17-year-old, are adults.

There were a total of five structure fires and vehicle fires related to the rampage.

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday morning.

RCMP have not released any information on the gunman’s possible motive. They say some of the victims were known to the gunman and were targeted, while some were not.

Police will not be providing any more information on how the victims may have been known to him.

