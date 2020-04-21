Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food
by Brian Melley, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2020 3:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 21, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed Tuesday to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018, federal prosecutors said.
The fast food company was charged in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food that sickened diners at its restaurant with norovirus, which causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.
The virus is easily transmitted by infected food food workers. The Newport Beach, California-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety.
Federal prosecutors said the fine was the largest fine in a food safety case.
