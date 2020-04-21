Loading articles...

Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food

Last Updated Apr 21, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES — Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed Tuesday to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018, federal prosecutors said.

The fast food company was charged in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food that sickened diners at its restaurant with norovirus, which causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

The virus is easily transmitted by infected food food workers. The Newport Beach, California-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety.

Federal prosecutors said the fine was the largest fine in a food safety case.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Warden collectors - left lane remains closed due to an earlier crash. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:48 AM
Strong NW winds behind last night's cold front = a Special Weather Statement. Another 8-10 hours of these gusts to…
Latest Weather
Read more