5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2020 5:35 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 21, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C. Biden has won Wyoming’s Democratic presidential caucus, which had been postponed for two weeks and scaled back to just mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, state party officials said Sunday, April 19. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR KIM JONG UN The North Korean leader appears to be handling state affairs as usual, South Korea’s government says after unconfirmed reports described him as in fragile condition after surgery.
2. WHO BIDEN CAN COUNT ON FINANCIALLY As a likely recession looms, wealthy Democratic donors may be the only ones with the ability to pour cash into the party’s effort to beat Donald Trump.
3. SYRIA REFUGEES TO FACE THEIR TORTURERS IN GERMAN COURT Two former members of Syria’s secret police will go on trial in Germany charged with crimes against humanity.
4. SRI LANKANS REMEMBER EASTER BOMB VICTIMS It’s been one year since more than 260 people were killed when three churches came under Islamic State group-inspired bomb attacks during Easter celebrations.
5. HELICOPTER COMPANIES SUED IN KOBE BRYANT CRASH Family members of four passengers killed in the crash with the NBA star and his daughter file wrongful death lawsuits.