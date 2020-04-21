Loading articles...

31 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Pickering long-term care home

Orchard Villa Retirement Community in Pickering. CITYNEWS

A long-term care home in Pickering has reported 31 deaths among its residents from coronavirus-related complications.

Orchard Villa said Tuesday they are currently dealing with outbreaks in their long-term care residence and their retirement home.

A total of 98 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the long-term care home.

In Orchard Villa’s retirement residence, 17 residents and 6 staff members have tested positive. All their residents have been tested and they expect to receive the full results in the next five days.

A release from the long-term care home says they are also dealing with staffing challenges as a result of the coronavirus.

The acting executive director, April Beckett, said they have reached out to the provincial government, local hospitals and Ontario Health for “assistance in finding staff and providing care for our residents.”

 

