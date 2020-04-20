Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wholesale sales up 0.7 per cent in February despite rail blockades and COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2020 8:53 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
Shipping containers are seen at the Fairview Cove Container Terminal in in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.7 per cent to $67.5 billion in February, even as sales were hurt by rail blockades and COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales rose 0.7 per cent to $67.5 billion in February, even as sales were hurt by rail blockades and the early effects of COVID-19.
Economists had expected a decline of 0.4 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
In the absence of the blockades and COVID-19, Statistics Canada says seasonally adjusted wholesale sales would have been closer to a 1.5 per cent gain.
Sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector gained 4.2 per cent in February, to $11.9 billion.
Excluding this subsector, Canadian wholesale sales were down 0.1 per cent.
Wholesale sales increased 0.6 per cent in volume terms.
