US-Canada border restrictions extended; girl, 5, dies

DETROIT — The U.S. and Canada have extended restrictions on border crossings for another 30 days, limiting travel to health care workers, commercial trucks and others deemed essential, officials said Monday.

More than 1,000 people from Canada work at hospitals in southeastern Michigan that have been hit hard from the coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

“As President Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said.

In Windsor, Ontario, Windsor Regional Hospital has banned its employees from also working at Detroit-area hospitals, Mayor Drew Dilkens told The Detroit News. They must choose one or the other to reduce the spread of the virus.

Sault Area Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, has adopted similar restrictions.

Meanwhile, a 5-year-old Detroit girl has died from COVID-19 complications, Beaumont Health said. She is the youngest among 2,391 people who have died in Michigan, the health department said.

“There are no words to express how deeply saddened we are by the passing our beloved member Skylar Herbert. Skylar touched our hearts with her cheerful spirit and brightened our Sundays with her smile,” Metropolitan Church of God said on Facebook.

The Associated Press