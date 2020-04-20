Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau promises stockpile policies to get overhaul to prevent waste
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2020 4:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Monday April 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will avoid destroying valuable medical equipment from the national stockpile from now on by making sure it gets used before it expires.
Trudeau told the House of Commons today he was troubled to learn two million N95 respirator masks and thousands of pairs of medical gloves were thrown out in 2019 because they had expired five years earlier.
Trudeau says the federal government will change protocols so that in the future, stockpile supplies get distributed to the front lines before they expire and are replaced with new items.
Securing enough medical equipment to keep front-line workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic has been among the government’s biggest challenges to date.
Canada has ordered millions of masks and gloves from Chinese manufacturers, but Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says there are reports three Canadian planes that went to China to pick up supplies last week returned empty Sunday.
Trudeau says global competition for items is “fierce” and that Canada has struggled to make sure the items it orders do get delivered to the hospitals and other workplaces that need them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.