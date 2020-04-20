Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:17 a.m.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Parliament will reopen this morning.

He is blaming the NDP and Bloc Quebecois for siding with the Liberals in trying to limit debate and discussion around the government’s COVID-19 response.

All three parties have agreed to a single in-person sitting per week that can eventually be supplemented with virtual sittings.

But Scheer says that’s not enough, and it is possible for Parliament to safely meet more often.

Without a unanimous agreement, Parliament simply resumes as normal though not all 338 MPs have to be present.

The Canadian Press

