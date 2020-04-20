Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Syria: Israel fired missile on areas near historic Palmyra
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 20, 2020 4:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian air defences have opened fire and shot down several missiles launched by Israeli warplanes Monday night near the central historic town of Palmyra, state media said.
Syrian state TV gave no further details about the attacks saying they are still ongoing.
Israel has in the past used Lebanon’s airspace to launch attacks on Syria and Israeli drones and warplanes were flying over Lebanon earlier Monday. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Last month, Israeli warplanes fired missiles on the Shayrat air base also in the central province of Homs.
In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies.
Last week, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at and near an SUV carrying members of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Syria close to the border with Lebanon.
Israel on Saturday accused Hezbollah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and said it would complain to the U.N. Security Council.
The Associated Press
