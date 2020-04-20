Protecting your online purchases from 'porch theft'

As scores of retail businesses remain shuttered in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, online purchases have increased and with them, so have deliveries to people’s homes.

The delivery personnel, considered essential workers, are now faced with doing their jobs while still trying to stay safe and the challenge is leading to problems with deliveries.

Footage caught on a CityNews employee’s home security system shows a UPS delivery person tossing a package on her porch and leaving without making an attempt to notify her.

The parcel sat in plain sight for two hours and was eventually stolen.

UPS declined an interview with CityNews and also refused to comment on the incident. They said in an email that “employees are expected to follow company and delivery protocols” which continue to include a knock on the door when a package is dropped off.

A Canada Post spokesperson tells CityNews that he can’t speak about the actions of another company’s employee, but does say there are increased challenges associated with making deliveries in this crisis.

Canada Post, along with other companies Citynews contacted, have adopted a “knock, drop and go” policy, which is exactly what it sounds like – the delivery person knocks or rings the doorbell then drops the parcel off and leaves.

Canada Post has asked that customers not answer the door until the worker leaves the property.

“It’s to protect not just our people, but the people we’re delivering to as well”, says Jon Hamilton.

Hamilton says they have instituted new measures to incorporate social distancing, like eliminating the need for signatures whenever possible. Workers are also equipped with gloves and hand sanitizer that allows them to, for example, safely ring a doorbell.

The CityNews employee was able to get her purchase replaced by the retailer she ordered from, but Toronto Police also say there are steps you can take to help minimize the risk of this type of “porch theft”.

Firstly you can track your purchase online.

“You can set up for shipment notifications so you will get an email or message letting you know when the parcel is due to arrive and plan to have somebody home at that time,” Const. Dan Ramos points out. You can also ask a trusted neighbour to accept the parcel or create a hiding spot and ask that the parcel be left there where it is not so visible.

In the case of Canada Post, they have the Flex Delivery option where you can request that your package be delivered to the nearest post office.

Ramos adds that this is also an opportunity to keep an eye out for your neighbours and let them know if you spot a package on their doorstep. It’s a reminder, he says, that we are all in this together.