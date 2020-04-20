Ontario to update latest coronavirus projections

Health officials are set to present new projections about the spread of coronavirus in Ontario today.

The province reported another 568 cases of the illness and 39 additional deaths yesterday.

Ontario now has a total of 10,578 confirmed cases, a death toll of 553 and just over 5,200 cases listed as resolved.

There are currently 809 people in hospital battling COVID-19 — 247 of whom are in intensive care.

