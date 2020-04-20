Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 606 new cases of coronavirus, 31 more deaths

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirms 606 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 5.7 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 11,184.

The updated numbers include 31 more deaths, bringing the total to 584.

Resolved cases jumped from 5,209 to 5,515.

More to come

