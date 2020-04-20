New modelling shows peak in community spread of coronavirus, growth in long-term care homes

New modelling predictions show that the wave of new, community spread cases of coronavirus in Ontario appears to have peaked but the spread in long-term care homes and other group settings is still growing.

Earlier models predicted the peak would be hit in May, however according to data released by the province’s Ministry of Health, public health measures and social distancing have brought it forward.

“The sacrifices people are making to stay home and wash their hands are making a difference,” the Ministry said in a release.

The total expected cases for the span of the outbreak is now expected to be less than 20,000, which is significantly lower than the previous prediction of 80,000 at best or 300,000 in the worst case scenario.

However, the data also shows that Ontario is now dealing with two different scenarios when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

On the one hand, community spread seems to have peaked and is coming under control, but on the other, spread in long-term care homes and other group settings seems to be growing.

Outbreaks have been declared in 127 long-term care homes in the province.

A total of 1533 residents and 847 staff at long-term care homes have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been 367 deaths.