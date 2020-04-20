16 residents dead after coronavirus outbreak at Salvation Army long-term care home

Sixteen residents are dead and 50 have tested positive after a coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in midtown Toronto.

Officials at the Salvation Army Meighen Health Centre on Davisville Avenue near Yonge Street said the residents who have the virus are isolating in their rooms and their families have been contacted.

“We are deeply saddened to share that 16 residents have recently passed away due to complications from the virus. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family members who have lost their loved ones,” the long-term care home said in a statement.

The facility also said that 14 staff members have also tested positive for the virus. They are self-isolating at home.

“We are continuing our partnership with Sunnybrook Hospital to expedite COVID-19 testing of all residents and staff within the home as a precaution. We will continue to be in contact with families directly should any residents test positive.”

Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in 112 long-term care homes in Ontario, of which 66 are in Toronto. There have been more than 900 cases of the virus in those homes, with more than 100 deaths.

