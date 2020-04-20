Loading articles...

Israel's Netanyahu, chief rival agree on power-sharing deal

Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival announced Monday that they have forged a deal to form an “emergency” government.

The deal between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and former military chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White ends months of political paralysis and averts what would have been a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

The Associated Press

