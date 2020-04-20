How coronavirus could change our cities forever. Or not.

In today’s Big Story podcast, open-concept floor plans. Roads designed for peak traffic at peak times on week days. Apartments built for sleeping and eating but not extended isolation. Sidewalks built for…closeness. This pandemic has cast a spotlight on the nature of how we design our homes, offices and cities. It’s left huge swaths of space empty, and crammed some people into tiny boxes.

There are design and planning lessons we can learn from what we’re seeing now that could impact the way we live forever—but only if we want them to. What does a city look like after it’s been changed by a year of social distancing? And which of those changes will become permanent?

GUEST: Toon Dreessen, president of Architects DCA; former president of Ontario Association of Architects

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.