High Liner Foods suspends New Hampshire plant after positive COVID tests
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2020 6:42 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — High Liner Foods Inc. says it has suspended production at its fish processing plant in Portsmouth, N.H., after confirming positive COVID-19 cases.
The Nova Scotia-based fisheries company says it is deep cleaning the facility and conducting contact tracing and risk assessment.
It has redirected some production to other facilities in the U.S. and Lunenburg, N.S., and will resume operations in Portsmouth “as soon as it is responsible to do so.”
High Liner noted that government experts say the novel coronavirus is not a foodborne illness and there is no evidence that food is a likely source of transmission of COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:HLF)
The Canadian Press
