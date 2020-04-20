Loading articles...

Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92 in Toronto

Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 12:44 am EDT

Former Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Allan Gotlieb, centre, jokes with outgoing chairman of The Canadian Press Pat O'Callaghan, right, and incoming chairman of CP David Jolley, publisher of the Toronto Star, in Toronto on April 5, 1989. Allan Gotlieb, a long-time public servant who was Canada's ambassador to the United States during the Regan administration, has died. He was 92. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Clark

TORONTO — Allan Gotlieb, a long-time public servant who was Canada’s ambassador to the United States during the Regan administration, has died.

He was 92.

A death notice says Gotlieb died of cancer and Parkinson’s disease at his home in Toronto on Saturday.

A long-time public servant and companion of the Order of Canada, Gotlieb became deputy minister of the department of communications in 1968 and was later named deputy minister of manpower and immigration.

He became the ambassador to the United States in 1981, and held the position throughout Ronald Regan’s administration.

Gotlieb penned five books, including “The Washington Diaries,” recounting his time in the U.S. capital.

He is survived by his sister Judith Shotten, his daughter Rachel and son Marc, along with six grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his daughter Rebecca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

