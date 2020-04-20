Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Death toll could rise in Nova Scotia as investigation into rampage continues
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2020 9:57 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 10:44 pm EDT
HALIFAX — The death toll from a killing rampage in Nova Scotia could rise today.
Nineteen people were confirmed dead as of yesterday following Sunday’s tragedy, but police expect the number of victims to go up.
Police say the 16 crime scenes include five burned buildings where it is feared additional bodies will be found inside.
RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said he expects the number of victims to increase in the days ahead.
The murder and arson rampage finally ended when active shooter Gabriel Wortman was shot dead Sunday by RCMP officers in Enfield, N.S., next to the gas pumps at a service station.
The RCMP opted to use its Twitter account to provide updates during the active shooter investigation.
Premier Stephen McNeil said the province’s emergency alert system wasn’t used because no request was received.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2020.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}