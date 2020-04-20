Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CAE signs deal with Ottawa to manufacture 10,000 ventilators, recalls employees
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2020 10:17 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
CAE corporate headquarters is shown in Montreal, Wednesday, August 10, 2016. CAE says it has signed a contract with the Canadian government to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — CAE says it has signed a contract to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators for the Canadian government. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.
The company says it’s finalizing the design and testing of its CAE Air1 ventilator and is preparing for production.
The first unit is expected to be delivered in early May to health authorities for certification.
CAE also announced that it has recalled all remaining temporarily laid-off employees in Canada.
It says between recalls of employees providing essential services and recalls through the federal emergency wage subsidy, about 1,500 employees will be back on the payroll this week.
The vast majority are based in Montreal and will work from home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.