Man arrested in North York homicide

Toronto police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the death of a 79-year-old man in North York.

Police were called to a home on Howard Drive near Sheppard Avenue around 8 a.m. on April 14 by family who had come to check up on the man.

When police arrived, they found the 79-year-old dead at the scene. He has since been identified as Dr. Paul Morgan.

Police said Morgan was found with signs of trauma but did not reveal the cause of death.

On Monday, police arrested Makoons Meawasige-Moore from Toronto. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.