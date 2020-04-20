Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man arrested in North York homicide
by News staff
Posted Apr 20, 2020 8:52 am EDT
Police investigate after a 79-year-old man was found dead at a home in North York on April 14, 2020. CITYNEWS/David Misener
Toronto police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the death of a 79-year-old man in North York.
Police were called to a home on Howard Drive near Sheppard Avenue around 8 a.m. on April 14 by family who had come to check up on the man.
When police arrived, they found the 79-year-old dead at the scene. He has since been identified as Dr. Paul Morgan.
Police said Morgan was found with signs of trauma but did not reveal the cause of death.
On Monday, police arrested Makoons Meawasige-Moore from Toronto. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.
