Loading articles...

Man arrested in North York homicide

Police investigate after a 79-year-old man was found dead at a home in North York on April 14, 2020. CITYNEWS/David Misener

Toronto police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the death of a 79-year-old man in North York.

Police were called to a home on Howard Drive near Sheppard Avenue around 8 a.m. on April 14 by family who had come to check up on the man.

When police arrived, they found the 79-year-old dead at the scene. He has since been identified as Dr. Paul Morgan.

Police said Morgan was found with signs of trauma but did not reveal the cause of death.

On Monday, police arrested Makoons Meawasige-Moore from Toronto. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 east of Mississauga road, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Sunshine but cool temperatures today for #Toronto GTA for this April 20, 2020. Hope you can get some of that sunshi…
Latest Weather
Read more